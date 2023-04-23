Keybank National Association OH Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 313,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

