Keybank National Association OH Has $203,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

