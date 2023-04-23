Keybank National Association OH Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.