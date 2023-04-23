Keybank National Association OH Has $217,000 Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Activity

Matador Resources Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

