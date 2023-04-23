Keybank National Association OH Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

