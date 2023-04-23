Keybank National Association OH Has $245,000 Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $5,923,140. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

