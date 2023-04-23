Keybank National Association OH Invests $196,000 in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

