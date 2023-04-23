Keybank National Association OH Invests $210,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

