Keybank National Association OH Invests $219,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

CLTL opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

