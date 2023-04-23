Keybank National Association OH Invests $221,000 in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,931 shares of company stock worth $2,363,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

