Keybank National Association OH Invests $227,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
