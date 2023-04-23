Keybank National Association OH Invests $244,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

