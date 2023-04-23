Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $319.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.64.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.25.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

