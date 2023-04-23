Keybank National Association OH Makes New $175,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 705,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

