Keybank National Association OH Makes New $220,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Down 5.1 %

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

