Keybank National Association OH Makes New $228,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $269.21 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $335.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

