Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE ERO opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

