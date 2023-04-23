Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,717,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $69,329,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.