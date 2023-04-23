Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,717,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $69,329,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PerkinElmer Stock Performance
Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PKI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
