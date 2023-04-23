Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 14,515 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.6 %

MBC stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.