Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 1,679 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $116.62 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

