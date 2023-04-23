Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

OMCL stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.50, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

