Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,427 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $71,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

