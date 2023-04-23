Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,895 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

