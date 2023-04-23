Keybank National Association OH Sells 191 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Grid were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

NGG opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

