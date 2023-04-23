Keybank National Association OH Sells 25,959 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 359,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,754,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GDRX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.92.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

