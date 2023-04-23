Keybank National Association OH Sells 278 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

