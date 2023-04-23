Keybank National Association OH Sells 350 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $8,009,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 7.5 %

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

