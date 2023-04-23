Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,530 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

