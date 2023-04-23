Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,261 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

