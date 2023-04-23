Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,798 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of WSC opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.