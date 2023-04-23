Keybank National Association OH Sells 712 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

