Keybank National Association OH Sells 842 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $17,935,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.
WSFS Financial Price Performance
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
WSFS Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
