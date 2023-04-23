Keybank National Association OH Sells 842 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $17,935,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.