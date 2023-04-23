Keybank National Association OH Takes $218,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,087,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $213.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

