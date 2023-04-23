Keybank National Association OH Takes $235,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
