Keybank National Association OH Takes $235,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.