Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59, a PEG ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

