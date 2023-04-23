Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.