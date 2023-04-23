Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

