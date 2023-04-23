Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

