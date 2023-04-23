Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.31.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Up 0.1 %

Keyera stock opened at C$31.63 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9092559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.