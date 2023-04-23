Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.31.

KEY opened at C$31.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.82. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.18 and a 52-week high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Keyera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9092559 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

