KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

