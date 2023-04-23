Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Danske

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Kinnevik Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.70.
About Kinnevik
Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.
