Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $74,539.57 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,521 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,539.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,026,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,071,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
