Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $74,539.57 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,521 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,539.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,026,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,071,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

