Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,465 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 195,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,697,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 422,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 278,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

