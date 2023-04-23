Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

