Leisure Capital Management Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
