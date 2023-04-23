Leisure Capital Management Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.