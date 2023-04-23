Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
