LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.39 on Friday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

