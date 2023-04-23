LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.39 on Friday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.09.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.