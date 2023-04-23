Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Head to Head Contrast

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76% Science Applications International 3.89% 25.20% 7.49%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 2 0 2.14 Science Applications International 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Light & Wonder and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $63.89, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $113.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.20 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.57 Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.73 $300.00 million $5.38 19.20

Light & Wonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science Applications International. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Science Applications International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and several sensitive intelligence community agencies. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.