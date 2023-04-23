Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Livent were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

